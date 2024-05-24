News & Insights

Stocks

Logistics Development Group Stake Shifts Notably

May 24, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Logistics Development Group (GB:LDG) has released an update.

Logistics Development Group PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Spreadex LTD altering their position. On May 22, 2024, Spreadex’s total voting rights in the Logistics Development Group fell to 0.0419%, a significant decrease from the previously notified 3.0457%. The change was officially communicated to the company the following day, and Spreadex is known for providing services in spread betting and CFD trading.

For further insights into GB:LDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.