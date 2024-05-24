Logistics Development Group Stake Shifts Notably

Logistics Development Group (GB:LDG) has released an update.

Logistics Development Group PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Spreadex LTD altering their position. On May 22, 2024, Spreadex’s total voting rights in the Logistics Development Group fell to 0.0419%, a significant decrease from the previously notified 3.0457%. The change was officially communicated to the company the following day, and Spreadex is known for providing services in spread betting and CFD trading.

