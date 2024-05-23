Logistics Development Group Sees Shareholding Shift

Logistics Development Group (GB:LDG) has released an update.

Logistics Development Group PLC has experienced a significant change in shareholding, with Spreadex LTD now holding a total of 3.0457% voting rights after acquiring additional financial instruments. This shift occurred on May 21, 2024, and was officially notified to the company the following day. Spreadex, a UK-based, FCA-regulated firm offers spread betting and CFD trading across a broad spectrum of markets.

For further insights into GB:LDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.