Logistics Development Group Sees Shareholding Shift

May 23, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Logistics Development Group (GB:LDG) has released an update.

Logistics Development Group PLC has experienced a significant change in shareholding, with Spreadex LTD now holding a total of 3.0457% voting rights after acquiring additional financial instruments. This shift occurred on May 21, 2024, and was officially notified to the company the following day. Spreadex, a UK-based, FCA-regulated firm offers spread betting and CFD trading across a broad spectrum of markets.

