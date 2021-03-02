Navios South American Logistics, which provides integrated transportation, storage, and related services in the Hidrovia region of South America, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The company plans to dual list on the B3.



The company believes that it is one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia Region. Its operations are focused on the Hidrovia Waterway and on the cabotage trades along the eastern coast of South America. It provides its customers with integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its strategically located port facilities and its fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges and product tankers. Navios serves a number of industries, including mineral and grain commodity providers and users of refined petroleum products.



The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company was founded in 1955 and booked $215 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NSAL. Navios South American Logistics filed confidentially on January 19, 2021. BofA Securities, Itau BBA, UBS Investment Bank, and BTG Pactual are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Logistics company Navios South American Logistics files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



