Logistics co Hidrovias do Brasil hires banks for potential IPO

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Logistics company Hidrovias do Brasil said on Tuesday it had hired investment banks for a potential IPO, although it said that no decision has been made about whether to proceed with an offer, according to a securities filing.

Hidrovias do Brasil said it had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Banco Múltiplo S.A., Itau BBA Banco Santander Brasil, Morgan Stanley, BTG Pactual and Citigroup.

