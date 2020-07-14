US Markets

Logistics co Hidrovias do Brasil hires banks for potential IPO

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Logistics company Hidrovias do Brasil said on Tuesday it had hired investment banks for a potential IPO, although it said that no decision has been made about whether to proceed with an offer, according to a securities filing.

Hidrovias do Brasil said it had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Banco Múltiplo S.A., Itau BBA Banco Santander Brasil, Morgan Stanley, BTG Pactual and Citigroup.

