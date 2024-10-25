Logista Integral Suspends Liquidity Contract Temporarily

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Integral, S.A. has announced a temporary suspension of its Liquidity Contract with Banco de Santander, effective October 28, 2024, to fulfill obligations under its 2024-2026 long-term compensation plan for executives. This move is part of the company’s strategy involving treasury shares. The market will be updated when the contract resumes.

