Logista Integral Suspends Liquidity Contract Temporarily

October 25, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Integral, S.A. has announced a temporary suspension of its Liquidity Contract with Banco de Santander, effective October 28, 2024, to fulfill obligations under its 2024-2026 long-term compensation plan for executives. This move is part of the company’s strategy involving treasury shares. The market will be updated when the contract resumes.

