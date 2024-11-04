Logista Integral Extends Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

November 04, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Integral, S.A. has executed an extension of its share buyback program, acquiring a total of 43,500 shares between October 28 and November 1, 2024, at an average price of €28.11 per share. This move highlights the company’s confidence in its market position and its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

