Logista Integral Executes Share Buyback Program

Logista Integral, S.A. has announced the execution of its share buyback program, purchasing a total of 24,600 shares between November 11 and November 15, 2024, at an average price of €29.31 per share. This move is part of an ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value, with the total transaction amount reaching €721,043.

