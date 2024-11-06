Logista Holdings Reports 13% Net Profit Growth

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Holdings has reported a 13% rise in net profit for its fiscal year 2024, despite navigating complex geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures. The company achieved a 4.5% increase in revenues and a 5.3% growth in adjusted operating profit, reflecting its robust financial performance amidst global uncertainties. This performance underscores Logista’s resilience and strategic agility in adapting to challenging economic conditions.

For further insights into ES:LOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.