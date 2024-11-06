News & Insights

Stocks

Logista Holdings Reports 13% Net Profit Growth

November 06, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Holdings has reported a 13% rise in net profit for its fiscal year 2024, despite navigating complex geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures. The company achieved a 4.5% increase in revenues and a 5.3% growth in adjusted operating profit, reflecting its robust financial performance amidst global uncertainties. This performance underscores Logista’s resilience and strategic agility in adapting to challenging economic conditions.

For further insights into ES:LOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.