Logista Holdings Details Directors’ Remuneration Policies

November 06, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings has released its Annual Report on Directors’ Remuneration for the 2023/2024 period, detailing the remuneration policy for executive directors. The report outlines the various remuneration elements including fixed and variable components, long-term savings, and potential termination payments aimed at aligning directors’ interests with the company’s long-term sustainability and risk reduction strategies.

Stocks
