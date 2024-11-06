Logista Holdings Details Directors’ Remuneration Policies

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings has released its Annual Report on Directors’ Remuneration for the 2023/2024 period, detailing the remuneration policy for executive directors. The report outlines the various remuneration elements including fixed and variable components, long-term savings, and potential termination payments aimed at aligning directors’ interests with the company’s long-term sustainability and risk reduction strategies.

