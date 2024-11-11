Logista Expands Share Buyback Program, Boosts Investor Confidence

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Integral, S.A. has expanded its share buyback program, purchasing 41,500 shares between November 4 and November 8, 2024, at an average price of €28.58 per share. This move signals the company’s confidence in its market value and commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

