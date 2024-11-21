Logility reports Q2 adjusted EPS 11c, consensus 9c

Reports Q2 revenue $25.3M, consensus $25.93M. “Subscription revenues continued to grow, up nine percent year over year in the current quarter, even though we faced a number of headwinds as start dates on a couple of projects pushed out and delayed closing of several late-stage deals in our pipeline,” said Allan Dow, President and CEO of Logility (LGTY). “While we still expect to secure these opportunities in the current fiscal year, we are revising our revenue guidance to reflect the impact of lower professional services revenue. Our prior guidance for recurring revenue and adjusted EBITDA is unchanged as we remain confident in our ability to grow subscription fees and maintain strong margins.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LGTY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.