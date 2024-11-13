News & Insights

LogicMark Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Innovations

November 13, 2024 — 04:46 pm EST

LogicMark, Inc. reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with a 14% increase in revenue to $2.7 million and a 13% rise in gross profit to $1.8 million. The consistent 67% gross margin over the past six quarters highlights effective cost management and a successful product mix shift. The company’s strategic moves, including the Freedom Alert Mini launch and a partnership with Black Knight LLC, underscore its commitment to innovation and expanding its market reach, particularly within the Veterans Administration.

