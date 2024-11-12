LogicMark partners with Black Knight to expand access to med alert devices

LogicMark (LGMK) announced a strategic partnership with Black Knight Medical, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, SDVOSB. This collaboration will enable LogicMark to leverage Black Knight Medical’s expertise in medical supply distribution and government contracting to enhance access to medical alert devices for veterans across the U.S.

