LogicMark, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Special Stockholder Meeting Scheduled for March 24, 2025

LogicMark announced a public offering of 2.26 million units and a special stockholder meeting for share proposals.

Quiver AI Summary

LogicMark, Inc. announced the pricing of its public offering consisting of 2,260,000 units and 22,146,750 pre-funded units, expecting gross proceeds of about $14.4 million to support sales and marketing, working capital, and corporate purposes. Each unit includes one share of common stock and two warrants, with specific conditions for exercise upon shareholder approval. A special stockholder meeting is scheduled for March 24, 2025, to seek approvals for a reverse stock split, issuing a significant portion of shares related to the offering, and increasing authorized capital stock. The offering is expected to close on February 18, 2025, subject to standard conditions, with additional information available through SEC filings and the company’s website.

Potential Positives

LogicMark, Inc. has successfully priced a public offering expected to generate approximately $14.4 million in gross proceeds, which will support sales and marketing for its products as well as providing working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company has scheduled a Special Meeting of Stockholders for March 24, 2025, to seek approval for key actions, including a reverse stock split and increasing the number of authorized shares, which may enhance shareholder value and financial flexibility.

The offering includes the issuance of Series C and Series D warrants, which could provide additional funding opportunities in the future, contingent upon stockholder approval.

LogicMark's products are backed by a contract with the U.S. General Services Administration, allowing distribution to federal, state, and local governments, which can expand the company's market reach significantly.

Potential Negatives

The public offering is being conducted at a low price of $0.59 per share, which may indicate weakened investor confidence and could negatively impact the company's perceived value.

The need for stockholder approval for a reverse stock split and issuance of a significant amount of new shares (20% or more) raises concerns about potential dilution and could indicate financial distress.

The potential failure to obtain stockholder approval for the proposals at the special meeting could hinder the company's ability to execute its business strategy effectively.

FAQ

What is the purpose of LogicMark's public offering?

The public offering aims to generate approximately $14.4 million for sales, marketing, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

When is the special stockholder meeting scheduled?

The special stockholder meeting is scheduled for March 24, 2025, to discuss important company proposals.

What will the stockholders vote on during the meeting?

Stockholders will vote on a reverse stock split, issuing shares related to the offering, and increasing authorized capital stock.

How many units are included in the public offering?

The public offering includes 2,260,000 units and 22,146,750 pre-funded units.

Where can I find more information about the offering?

Additional information can be found in the final prospectus filed with the SEC and on the LogicMark investor relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGMK Insider Trading Activity

$LGMK insiders have traded $LGMK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT CORP. WINVEST has made 4 purchases buying 3,464,987 shares for an estimated $306,879 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGMK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LGMK stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK)



(the “Company”), a provider of personal emergency response systems, health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced the pricing of its public offering and the scheduling of its special stockholder meeting for March 24, 2025.







Public Offering







The public offering consists of 2,260,000 units and 22,146,750 pre-funded units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock (or for each pre-funded unit, one pre-funded warrant in lieu of one share of common stock), one Series C warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one Series D warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $14.4 million. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for sales and marketing support of its legacy and new products, working capital and general corporate purposes.





Each unit is being sold at a public offering price of $0.59 per share. Each of the Series C warrants and Series D warrants will only be exercisable upon receipt of stockholder approval and, if applicable, upon effectiveness of a charter amendment effecting a reverse stock split or increasing the Company’s number of authorized shares of capital stock. Each of the Series C warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.59 per share and each of the Series D warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.885 per share, with the Series C warrants expiring 5 years from the date of their issuance and the Series D warrants expiring 2.5 years from the date of their issuance. The shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants included in the pre-funded units) and accompanying Series C warrants and Series D warrants included in the units and in the pre-funded units can only be purchased together in the offering but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance.





The offering is expected to close on February 18, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The offering will be conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-284135), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on February 14, 2025 and the Registration Statement on Form S-1MEF (File No. 333-284997) filed by the Company with the SEC on February 14, 2025 pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



.





Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC at 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach CA 92660, by phone at (800) 678-9147.





Roth Capital Partners is acting as exclusive placement agent and Sullivan & Worcester LLP is serving as special counsel for the Company in connection with the offering.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Special Meeting of Stockholders







The Company also announced today that it intends to hold a Special Meeting of its Stockholders on March 24, 2025 for the purpose of, among other things, seeking approval for (a) a reverse split of the Company’s shares of common stock and shares of Series C preferred stock, (b) the issuance of 20% or more of its shares of common stock in connection with the offering described above, and (c) increasing the Company’s number of authorized shares of capital stock. Stockholders of record as of February 18, 2025 will be entitled to vote. The special meeting will be held at the offices of Sullivan & Worcester LLP at 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 19



th



Floor, New York, NY 10020. The specific time of the special meeting will be announced at a later date.





All press releases, SEC filings, and webcast replays are accessible on the LogicMark, Inc.



investor relations website



.







About Us







LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. The Company provides personal safety and emergency response systems, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘’Care Village’’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. For more information visit



LogicMark.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to, among other things, the completion of the public offering discussed above, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to such offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from such offering, and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long-range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to hold a special meeting in order to approve the proposals described above and the Company’s ability to obtain stockholder approval of such proposals, the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact









investors@logicmark.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.