LogicBio Collaborates With CANbridge Pharma; Grants Option To License LB-001 In Greater China

(RTTNews) - LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) announced a strategic collaboration and option agreement with CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the deal, CANbridge is granted an option to an exclusive license for LB-001, an investigational in-vivo gene editing technology based on LogicBio's GeneRide platform for the potential treatment of methylmalonic acidemia in Greater China.

The agreement grants worldwide license for AAV sL65, the first capsid based on LogicBio sAAVy platform, to support development of CANbridge gene therapy programs for Fabry disease, Pompe disease and options for two additional indications.

LogicBio is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $10 million. The agreement also includes options payments, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $581 million and up to double-digit royalties on net sales.

