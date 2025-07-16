$LOGI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LOGI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $36,697,068 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LOGI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LOGI stock page):
$LOGI Insider Trading Activity
$LOGI insiders have traded $LOGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMANTHA HARNETT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $28,980
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LOGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $LOGI stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,529,026 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,065,084
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,466,289 shares (+107.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,769,454
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,216,554 shares (+129.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,689,323
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 815,280 shares (+91.9%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $73,481,186
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP removed 755,544 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,775,469
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 716,950 shares (+75.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,517,749
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 620,920 shares (+101.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,411,857
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LOGI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOGI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LOGI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LOGI forecast page.
$LOGI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LOGI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LOGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 05/06/2025
- George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $92.0 on 04/30/2025
- Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/24/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 04/17/2025
- Adam Angelov from B of A Securities set a target price of $73.0 on 04/04/2025
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $92.0 on 01/23/2025
You can track data on $LOGI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
