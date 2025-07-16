$LOGI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LOGI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $36,697,068 of trading volume.

$LOGI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LOGI:

$LOGI insiders have traded $LOGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMANTHA HARNETT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $28,980

$LOGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $LOGI stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LOGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOGI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

$LOGI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LOGI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LOGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $92.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Adam Angelov from B of A Securities set a target price of $73.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $92.0 on 01/23/2025

