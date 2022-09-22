LOGI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/26/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/22, Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.9621, payable on 9/28/22. As a percentage of LOGI's recent stock price of $46.82, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of Logitech International SA to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when LOGI shares open for trading on 9/26/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LOGI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOGI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.45 per share, with $100.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.71.

In Thursday trading, Logitech International SA shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

