LOGI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.57, changing hands as high as $55.06 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOGI's low point in its 52 week range is $41.81 per share, with $77.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.88.

