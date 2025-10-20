Logansport Financial Corp. Reveals Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Logansport Financial Corp. (LOGN.OB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.520 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $0.192 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 45.3% to $1.86 million from $1.28 million last year.

Logansport Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.520 Mln. vs. $0.192 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.86 Mln vs. $1.28 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.