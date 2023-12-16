Logan Ridge Finance (FRA:0XL0) Price Target Increased by 9.16% to 25.60

The average one-year price target for Logan Ridge Finance (FRA:0XL0) has been revised to 25.60 / share. This is an increase of 9.16% from the prior estimate of 23.45 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.35 to a high of 26.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.74% from the latest reported closing price of 20.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logan Ridge Finance. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XL0 is 0.23%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.93% to 863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL0 by 28.68% over the last quarter.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services holds 165K shares.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 21.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL0 by 33.83% over the last quarter.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund holds 81K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 81K shares. No change in the last quarter.

