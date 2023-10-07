Logan Ridge Finance (FRA:0XL0) Price Target Increased by 5.97% to 26.57

The average one-year price target for Logan Ridge Finance (FRA:0XL0) has been revised to 26.57 / share. This is an increase of 5.97% from the prior estimate of 25.07 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.31 to a high of 27.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.84% from the latest reported closing price of 19.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logan Ridge Finance. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XL0 is 0.21%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.41% to 621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL0 by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL0 by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund holds 81K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 15.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL0 by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management holds 61K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.