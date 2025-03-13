LOGAN RIDGE FINANCE Earnings Results: $LRFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOGAN RIDGE FINANCE ($LRFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $5,400,000, beating estimates of $5,100,000 by $300,000.
LOGAN RIDGE FINANCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of LOGAN RIDGE FINANCE stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP added 81,300 shares (+58.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,031,686
- REPERTOIRE PARTNERS LP added 47,938 shares (+101.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,197,970
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 26,730 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,982
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC removed 14,130 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $353,108
- ARBITER PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 9,913 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,725
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,650 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,213
- SOA WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. removed 985 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,456
