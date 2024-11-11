Logan Property Extends Debt Restructuring Deadline

Logan Property Holdings Co (HK:3380) has released an update.

Logan Property Holdings Co has extended the deadline for its offshore debt restructuring negotiations, aiming to finalize the process by December 2, 2024. This extension provides more time for Logan Group and its creditors to reach a satisfactory agreement. Investors will be keenly observing these developments, as they could significantly impact the company’s financial health.

