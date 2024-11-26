Logan Energy Announces Major Acquisition and Equity Offering

Logan Energy Corp (TSE:LGN) has released an update.
Logan Energy Corp. has announced a strategic acquisition of a 50% interest in Montney assets and a $35 million equity offering to boost its growth plans. The acquisition is expected to enhance Logan’s production targets significantly and provide strong returns, aligning with its long-term strategy. This move is aimed at increasing production to up to 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2028.
