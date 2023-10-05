Log-in Logistica Intermodal (B3:LOGN3) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 42.13

The average one-year price target for Log-in Logistica Intermodal (B3:LOGN3) has been revised to 42.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 39.98 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.71 to a high of 43.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.97% from the latest reported closing price of 40.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Log-in Logistica Intermodal. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGN3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 34.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 2,596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,046K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 727K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN3 by 36.81% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 246K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 204K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN3 by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 183K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN3 by 29.86% over the last quarter.

