Log-in Logistica Intermodal (B3:LOGN3) Price Target Increased by 14.43% to 39.37

The average one-year price target for Log-in Logistica Intermodal (B3:LOGN3) has been revised to 39.37 / share. This is an increase of 14.43% from the prior estimate of 34.41 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 41.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.74% from the latest reported closing price of 48.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Log-in Logistica Intermodal. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGN3 is 0.04%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 2,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,046K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 691K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN3 by 11.32% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 246K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 202K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 184K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

