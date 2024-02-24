LOG Commercial Properties e Participações (BOVESPA:LOGG3) Price Target Decreased by 10.63% to 26.74

The average one-year price target for LOG Commercial Properties e Participações (BOVESPA:LOGG3) has been revised to 26.74 / share. This is an decrease of 10.63% from the prior estimate of 29.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.70 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.12% from the latest reported closing price of 20.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in LOG Commercial Properties e Participações. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGG3 is 0.18%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 10,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,606K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares, representing a decrease of 35.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGG3 by 20.51% over the last quarter.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 2,519K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 25.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGG3 by 17.11% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 750K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 620K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 590K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

