Loews Swings To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $217 million or $0.73 per share, compared to a net loss of $165 million or $0.53 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net income improved mainly due to increased net investment income at CNA and the parent company, partially offset by lower results at Boardwalk Pipelines and Loews Hotels & Co. Revenues for the quarter increased to $3.88 billion from $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year.

