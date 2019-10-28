Loews Q3 Profit Drops - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $72 million or $0.24 per share, down from $278 million or $0.88 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net income decreased from the prior year period mainly due to lower results at CNA and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., partially offset by higher parent company net investment income. Net income for the latest quarter also included an after tax charge of $151 million related to the recognition by CNA Financial Corp. of an active life reserve premium deficiency in long term care that was primarily driven by changes in interest rate assumptions.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $3.68 billion from $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

