Loews (L) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.72, changing hands as high as $50.91 per share. Loews Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of L shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, L's low point in its 52 week range is $42.06 per share, with $56.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.71.

