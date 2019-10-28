Loews (L) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Loews Corporation L reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 74 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% and decreased 15.9% year over year.



The decline was largely attributable to soft results at CNA Financial CNA and Diamond Offshore DO, partially offset by higher parent company net investment income.



Behind the Headlines



Operating revenues of $3.7 billion increased 1.9% year over year. Higher insurance premiums and operating revenues and other aided the top line.



Total expenses increased 11.1% year over year to $3.6 billion on higher insurance claims and policyholders' benefits as well as higher operating expenses.



Book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive income as of Sep 30, 2019 was $64.85 per share, up 4.3% from $62.16 as of Dec 31, 2018.

Loews Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Loews Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Loews Corporation Quote

Segment Details



CNA Financial’s revenues increased 2.4% from the prior-year quarter to $2.7 billion. Its reported net income attributable to Loews Corp. was $96 million, down 68% year over year. Earnings declined largely on account of unfavorable net prior year development in the Property & Casualty business compared with favorable net prior year development in 2018, partially offset by lower catastrophe losses in 2019.



Boardwalk Pipeline’s revenues increased 6.1% year over year to $296 million. Net income increased 3.6% year over year to $29 million. The company witnessed higher earnings from transportation revenues, stemming from growth projects recently placed into service, which mostly offset the negative revenue impact of contract restructurings and expirations.



Loews Hotels’ revenues declined 17.9% year over year to $156 million. Income from Loews Corp. was $3 million, down 72.7% year over year. Earnings declined largely due to lower earnings from its properties in Florida as the threat of Hurricane Dorian negatively impacted results. Pre-opening and other non-recurring expenses related to properties under development resulted in the decline.



Diamond Offshore’s revenues plunged 13.1% year over year to $251 million. Net loss attributable to Loews Corp. was $48 million, wider than $27 million loss incurred in the year-earlier quarter. This downside was due to continuing challenging market conditions, lower contract drilling revenues and higher contract drilling expense, partially offset by the absence of a legal settlement charge in 2018.



Share Repurchase Update



The company bought back 3.4 million shares for $168 million in the third quarter. Subsequently, through Oct 25, 2019, it repurchased another 1.8 million shares for $90 million.



Zacks Rank



Loews currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Another Multiline Insurer



MCIG Investment’s MTG third-quarter 2019 operating net income of 48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.