Loews (L) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Loews said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $58.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.51%, the lowest has been 0.38%, and the highest has been 0.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loews. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to L is 0.21%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 162,993K shares. The put/call ratio of L is 3.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,832K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,743K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,236K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,934K shares, representing a decrease of 18.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,210K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,139K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,087K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,282K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,090K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Loews Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries.

