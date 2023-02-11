Loews (L) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Loews said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $62.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.51%, the lowest has been 0.38%, and the highest has been 0.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loews. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to L is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 165,550K shares. The put/call ratio of L is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,743K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,928K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,934K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,481K shares, representing a decrease of 50.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 27.65% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,875K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,182K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 3.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,087K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,164K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,090K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Loews Background Information

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries.

