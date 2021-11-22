Loews Corporation (L) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Loews Corporation (L) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased L prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that L has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.63, the dividend yield is .45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of L was $55.63, representing a -6.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.39 and a 33.28% increase over the 52 week low of $41.74.

L is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). L's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the l Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to L through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have L as a top-10 holding:

Absolute Core Strategy ETF (ABEQ)

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ABEQ with an increase of 2.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of L at 5.04%.

