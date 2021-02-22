Loews Corporation (L) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

Loews Corporation (L) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased L prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that L has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of L was $48.06, representing a -11.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.12 and a 75.88% increase over the 52 week low of $27.33.

L is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). L's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the L Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to L through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have L as a top-10 holding:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RODM with an increase of 13.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of L at 0.66%.

