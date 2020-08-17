Loews Corporation (L) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Loews Corporation (L) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased L prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that L has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.61, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of L was $37.61, representing a -33.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.88 and a 37.64% increase over the 52 week low of $27.33.

L is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). L's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.19.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the L Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to L through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have L as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 33.46% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of L at 2.17%.

