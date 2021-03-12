Markets
Loews Corp. To Sell 47% Of Altium Packaging - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) has agreed to sell 47% of Altium Packaging, a rigid plastic packaging and recycled resin company, to GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

"We are pleased to welcome GIC as a shareholder of Altium Packaging. Having Loews and GIC - two world-class institutions - as our partners will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our growth strategy and seek accretive acquisitions that add further scale and end-market diversification," said Sean Fallmann, President & CEO of Altium Packaging.

