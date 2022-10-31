Loews Corp. Reports Retreat In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $130 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.46 billion from $3.37 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $130 Mln. vs. $220 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.