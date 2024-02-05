News & Insights

Loews Corp. Q4 Income Rises

February 05, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $446 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $355 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $4.258 billion from $3.793 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $446 Mln. vs. $355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.99 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.258 Bln vs. $3.793 Bln last year.

