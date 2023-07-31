Loews Corp. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $360 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $3.93 billion from $3.39 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $360 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.93 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.

