Loews Corp. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $457 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $375 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $4.23 billion from $3.78 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

