Loews Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $375 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $322 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $3.78 billion from $3.40 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $375 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.61 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.40 Bln last year.

