Loews Corp. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $364 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $3.79 billion from $3.66 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $364 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.53 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.66 Bln last year.

