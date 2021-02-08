Loews Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $397 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $3.71 billion from $3.88 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $397 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.71 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.

