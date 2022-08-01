Loews Corp. Announces Decline In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $180 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $754 million, or $2.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $3.39 billion from $4.00 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $180 Mln. vs. $754 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $2.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.39 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.

