Loews Corp. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $338 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $261 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $3.40 billion from $3.62 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $338 Mln. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.40 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.

