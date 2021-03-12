Banking
L

Loews Corp to sell 47% stake in packaging subsidiary to Singapore's GIC

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Loews Corp said on Friday it would sell 47% stake in subsidiary Altium Packaging to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC in a deal valuing the packaging solutions provider at $2 billion.

(Updates with details on deal)

March 12 (Reuters) - Loews Corp said on Friday it would sell 47% stake in subsidiary Altium Packaging to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC in a deal valuing the packaging solutions provider at $2 billion.

Loews, which owns companies in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries, expects to receive about $410 million in cash as part of the deal, resulting in about pre-tax gain of $490 million. Atlanta, Georgia-based Altium Packaging serves a diverse network of market segments, and its recycled resin business is a top supplier of recycled high-density polyethylene in North America.

Having Loews and GIC as partners will help pursue growth strategy and seek accretive acquisitions that add further scale and end-market diversification, according to Sean Fallmann, Altium's chief executive officer.

The transaction is expected to close in the next 30 days.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;)) Keywords: LOEWS CORP ALTIUM PACKAGING/GIC (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

L

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular