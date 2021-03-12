Loews Corp to sell 47% stake in Altium Packaging to Singapore's GIC

March 12 (Reuters) - Loews Corp L.N said on Friday it would to sell its 47% stake in Altium Packaging to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, in a deal valuing the packaging solutions provider at $2 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.