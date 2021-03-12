Banking
L

Loews Corp to sell 47% stake in Altium Packaging to Singapore's GIC

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Loews Corp said on Friday it would to sell its 47% stake in Altium Packaging to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, in a deal valuing the packaging solutions provider at $2 billion.

March 12 (Reuters) - Loews Corp L.N said on Friday it would to sell its 47% stake in Altium Packaging to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, in a deal valuing the packaging solutions provider at $2 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

L

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular