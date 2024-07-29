Loews Corp. Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $369 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $360 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $4.267 billion from $3.934 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $369 Mln. vs. $360 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.267 Bln vs. $3.934 Bln last year.

