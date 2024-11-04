Loews Corp. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $401 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $4.466 billion from $3.926 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $401 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.82 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.466 Bln vs. $3.926 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.